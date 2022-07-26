A little boy who had no school uniform and looked different from other kids had new uniform sewn for him

The kind gesture came the boy's way after he was seen in the 'unkempt' clothes he wore to school by photographer Adisa Olashile

A photo of the boy looking smart in his new uniform has warmed many hearts on social media as people praise Olashile for his kindness

Nigerian photographer, Adisa Olshile has helped to buy a new uniform for a boy who previously went to school in unkempt clothes.

He shared two photos, one showing the boy in his old clothing which served as his uniform and the other showing the boy in the new uniform.

The boy now has a new look. Photo credit: @adisaolashile.

Source: Twitter

He looks smart

The photo of the boy in his new uniform has warmed many hearts on Twitter where Adisa shared the story.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Although he mentioned the name of the boy as Bidemi, he did not mention the school he attends, but the little fellow was seen standing in front of other kids as he now looks smartly dressed like them.

Adisa wrote on Twitter:

"This is Bidemi, one of those kids I promise to get uniforms last week. Today I delivered."

See the teet below:

Twitter users react

As soon as Adisa shared his tweet, many Nigerians on the platform took to the comment section to bare their minds. While some accused him of chasing clout, others praised him for his kind act. See some of the comments below:

@UttuAhmed reacted:

"Are you doing it for the sake of the Lord or you are doing it for the world to see. Why can't you give them secretly? Must you post it?"

@GreatIDEAL01 commented:

"Not everything is tagged show off. It's a means to motivate people to do such and not necessarily till you hold a political post or have millions before you can impact on lives."

@iamolafoto said:

"He looks so smart in it. He his making me miss my primary school days. God bless you."

Boy in school uniform dances in front of a girl

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a boy in school uniform was seen displaying his dance skills in front of a pretty mate.

In the video which later went viral, the boy obviously was dancing to impress the girl who stood still and watched.

It was not known if the girl was impressed, but she smiled all through the dance session.

Source: Legit.ng