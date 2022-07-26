A Nigerian man recently celebrated his birthday by putting smiles on the faces of some primary school pupils

The kind young man bought new sandals, socks and uniform which he gave to about 14 kids who didn't have

Social media users have showered massive praises on him over his kind gesture with majority noting that he will never lack

A Nigerian man on his birthday, marched to a primary school and handed out free socks, sandals and uniform to pupils.

The kind man identified as Adisa Olashile on TikTok said he wanted to celebrate his birthday this year in a spectacular manner.

A video showed him getting some set of sandals at the market for the kids, before proceeding to the school to present it to them.

Man gifts pupils uniforms, socks and sandals Photo Credit: @adisaolashile

The children seemed so excited after receiving the gifts. They smiled with the young man and thanked him for remember them.

Sharing the sweet story via TikTok, he said:

"Okay so it was my birthday.I went to a primary school last week looking for kids that don't have uniform. So today, we delivered sandals and socks to 14 kids. Giving back to the community."

TikTok users applaud kind man

@adeola140 said:

"Dis is lovely ☺️may God continue to bless u so u can continue to put a smile on people’s faces ."

@abioyeopeyemi0 commented:

"Dis is so thoughtful of you………God will continue to enrich ur pocket u really inspired me."

@euchariaaa reacted:

"The tears in their parents eyes when they go back home.i can imagine. This is sooo beautiful."

@akintomideabiola wrote:

"This got me teary. God BLESS your ten fingers MORE. The God of those Children will forever bless you ♥️."

"@shollygold2 wrote:

"Their creator will bless you their parents will always remember you in their prayers ."

Boy who wore 'rags' to school gets new uniform from Nigerian photographer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little boy who had no school uniform and looked different from other kids had a new uniform sewn for him.

The kind gesture came the boy's way after he was seen in the 'unkempt' clothes he wore to school by photographer Adisa Olashile.

A photo of the boy looking smart in his new uniform has warmed many hearts on social media as people praised Olashile for his kindness.

