An Oyinbo man experienced a culture shock on a Lagos road that wouldn't come as a surprise to Nigerians

The foreigner stood at a zebra crossing waiting to get to the other side of the road but was stunned that no driver stopped for him

The stunned Oyinbo marvelled that the drivers weren't smiling and added, 'this shi*t doesn’t work here'

Basically, a zebra crossing is an area of road painted with broad white stripes, where vehicles must stop if pedestrians wish to cross.

Apparently, in Nigeria, especially on busy Lagos roads, that is not usually the case, as a white man would find out firsthand.

In a video he shared on TikTok, the white man stood at a zebra crossing on a Lagos Island road but no driver halted for him to cross over.

While he waited for drivers to halt, a little beggar even walked up to him to seek alms.

The stunned white man captioned the clip, 'Hahah this shi*t doesn’t work here. Those guys were smiling.'

Netizens react

tobi_ojebiyi said:

"We learn about it in school but no one really cares."

Sam said:

"We always have that useless street beggars everywhere."

Sarah Goodluck said:

"My brother you aren't in a zebra crossing cos that line over there is invisible."

Nwaogu ngozi said:

"The zebra crossing is for fancy in Nigeria."

chicflick783 said:

"Lagos road crossing tip: even if you are on a one way road, look both ways before crossing."

Singer Johnny Drille stunned as drivers stop for him to cross a road in America

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that singer Johnny Drille had expressed amazement that drivers stopped for him to cross a road in the US.

The popular singer had shared a video of himself crossing the road in America and was wowed that cars actually stopped for him and other pedestrians while they walked to the other side.

In the caption of the post, Drille told his fans that he would be trying the same thing in Nigeria the following week.

Explaining further, the music star added that he would probably try the zebra crossing in Obalende or Ajah. In his words:

“All dem LA drivers stopped for pedestrians to cross. I’m impressed. I’m gonna try zebra crossing back in Naija next week, maybe in Obalende or Ajah.”

