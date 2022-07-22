A soldier recently sent out an advice to young Nigerian ladies who are fond on collecting 'urgent N2k'

According to the soldier, it will be unfair to bill him for N2k because of the challenges he goes through at work

The gallant soldier shared a video of himself working under rain and the video touched many people on social media

A brave Nigerian soldier has stirred emotions with a recent video which he shared on social media.

The emotional video showed him and some other soldiers working under rain and standing by a river side.

One of the soldiers went into the river although it was quite unclear what he was trying to do inside the river.

Soldier warns ladies to stop asking for N2k Photo Credit: @bcrworldwide

While sharing the video, the young soldier warned ladies who are fond of asking for urgent N2k. He said his job is a high-risk and difficult job, so it will be quite unfair to bill him.

Nigerians get emotional over video of soldiers

Officialclick_ said:

"So girls dy bill our warriors too."

Ayomidegodhood4pf stated:

"This is pure suffering we know how Canada soldiers do they job."

Investor_amani1 reacted:

"Police self no they follow them go suffer ?"

Jabregas1 noted:

"Omo girls get mind sha una dey bill soldiers too ikegwuru ."

Chris.p4422

"Fear them o.. them still the bill soldiers join ."

Macaulayrume commented:

"May God keep them safe. Cause they are really trying ."

Oloruntobatobi97 reacted:

"If you be my boyfriend and you be soldier, forget, I go still bill you e no concern me oo cos soldier go soldier come ."

Endysuccex wrote:

"Who go still even bode dey bill army 2k sef ."

Aint_so_cial reacted:

"Thank you for your service ."

J_emmanuelson commented:

"So Nigeria girls are billing our warriors Haaaa...God."

