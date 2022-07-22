In recent times, many young Nigerians took to social media with make-shift bishop regalia, with hilarious photos flying everywhere

This came after the unveiling of Kashim Shettima as the vice presidential candidate to APC's Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

After the unveiling, it was alleged that clergymen invited to the event were fake bishops as they were later disowned by CAN

Yet, as the hilarious photos fly around, it has become important to clarify genuine ways of becoming a bishop which is a serious calling

The office of a bishop is a serious responsibility, and it is nothing to make jest of or to be ridiculed by political parties or social media memes.

Becoming a bishop is a high spiritual calling in Christianity, and it is usually not bought in the market, nor is it for sale.

The #BishopChallenge has gone viral in Nigeria. Photo credit: Earnest Tortiv, Precious Sylvester and Omo Benue TV.

Source: Facebook

Those who occupy the office of a bishop are usually men of high spiritual standing as it is a serious responsibility.

As the #Bishopchallenge continues to go viral, it is important to remind people that there are codified steps they must take to become real bishops and not fake ones.

1. Get a degree in Theology

The first step toward becoming a bishop is to get a degree in theology. Theology is the study of God and his nature.

A degree in theology often prepares you for work in Christian service. For some Christian groups, a degree in theology is a must before one could be ordained into any high office.

There are many universities and colleges offering degrees in theology that prepare people for Christian work, such as priesthood. Some churches have their own Bible colleges that offer degrees in theology.

2. Attend a seminary

Going to a seminary is one of the basic requirements for becoming a priest and a bishop.

Although not all priests become bishops, going to a seminary is a must for those who aspire to become priests, especially in the Catholic Church.

Many churches, such as the Assemblies of God Church, also have seminaries where their pastors are trained before ordination. Identify a seminary attached to your church and enrol if you so want to become an ordained man of God and ultimately a bishop.

3. Get ordination

Attending and graduating from a Christian seminary is not enough to become a priest and, or bishop. You must also be ordained by someone with higher authority or anointing.

Your ordination as a priest in the case of the Catholic Church is usually conducted by a bishop who is in charge of parishes.

In the case of other denominations that have Bible colleges, the ordination is usually done by a senior pastor.

4. Serve as priest over a parish

Becoming a bishop is a long process. One must have enough experience to be appointed a bishop.

This means you must first serve as a priest or labour for some years in a church. Since bishophood is a senior position in the church, such a person must have served for a number of years as a priest.

5. Be ordained a bishop

Becoming a bishop also requires ordination since it is a higher office in the spiritual realm. Not all priests, pastors or ministers eventually become bishops, even after fulfilling other requirements.

According to Vatican City Tours, there are age requirements to be ordained a bishop in the case of the Catholic church.

"Bishops are required to be 35 years old, ordained at least five years prior and hold a doctorate in theology. They are believed to truly hold expertise in canon law and sacred scripture. They typically govern over local regions known as dioceses."

Conclusion

A bishop holds serious office, and it is not to be ridiculed or sold. Only qualifying persons become bishops in many Christian groups. This position often requires many years of experience and educational attainments.

