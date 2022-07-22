A beautiful video making rounds online has captured a bishop spraying money on a beautiful woman

While the bishop sprayed money on her, the woman danced excitedly and at a point she took some cash from him and began to spray herself

The video has stirred massive reactions on social media with some people criticizing the bishop over his action

A Nigerian bishop was recently spotted spraying money on a woman while she danced at an occasion.

In the viral video, the woman who was dressed in a native attire danced with so much energy as money was being sprayed on her.

The bishop was seen all smiles while showering cash on the woman who danced her hearts out to the delight of everyone.

Bishop sprays bundles of cash in video Photo Credit: @bcrworldwide

Source: Instagram

At a point in the video, the excited woman turned to guests and asked them if they are feeling her dance moves. She danced Buga and shook her waists with boldness.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nigerians react to the video

Mixed reactions have however trailed the video as some people insist that it is not right for a bishop to show off wealth, while others claim the bishop is spraying tithes and offerings from church.

Chidimma Ugwu said:

"Hmmm... Bishop showing off. This is wrong pls."

Official_mhizfresh stated:

"Lol offerings and tithes and donations Wahala o."

Maryjanekimly reacted:

"So this man der lavish our offerings and tithes "

iam_victorobi commented:

"Is that one of Tinubu’s Bishops he done already wake up to collect him money."

Mhiemie_o noted:

"Catholic don’t spray like the priest that’s why she’s the one spraying herself."

Barbie_chizzy said:

"Priest dey feel himself too o."

King_anitazion remarked:

"10offering is not enough again ooo 70 the new update."

Iamdeora_ reacted:

"Aside God's work, most of these men work and own personal businesses......in our company, we have 3 pastors, during uni days....my HOD was a priest, we even have Reverend...."

Murfgrin stated:

"This man no be Catholic priest oh... He is a founder of one church like that in delta state."

Eric more_mpr commented:

"That should be the wife .. they are happy comment section oO .. Una no like mind una business."

Priest confused as young voys gather and throw money on him at the altar in viral video, Nigerians react

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a trending video of an outrageous display of money in the church by some young boy has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

In the video, the boys gathered around the altar where the priest stood and threw wads of cash into the air.

The priest seemed to be dumbfounded as he paused his sermon and watched in silence while the boys went on to throw him some notes.

"

Source: Legit.ng