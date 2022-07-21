A young Ghanaian okada rider who had reportedly not showered in 3 years, has been forced to do so

A special 'bathing ceremony' was arranged for him without his knowledge in a video going viral

Although he did everything possible to free himself from the ordeal, the gentleman did not succeed

A Ghanaian motorcyclist better known in local parlance as 'okada rider' is fast going viral on social media after a video of him taking a by-force shower was shared online.

In the footage that has surfaced on many profiles including that of the rising blog, @alreadyviralofficial, the young man tried resisting the activity he was being put through against his will but it did not work.

Okada rider being forced to bath Photo credit: @alreadyviralofficial

Source: Instagram

Why the okada rider was bathed by force

A man behind one of the several cameras that were recording the scene was heard explaining why the gentleman was being taken through the ordeal in the words:

“He doesn’t like bathing, he hasn’t bath for over 3 years now. What kind of person is this? The smell alone is enough to judge but today whether he likes it or not, he will be given a clean bath”.

Cons of bathing too little

According to Webmd, when one does not shower enough, the buildup of oils can also cause a buildup of the bacteria that causes acne. Dirt and dead skin can add to the problem by clogging pores.

In a nutshell, too little bathing could mean more pimples. The buildup of oils can cause other skin problems too: the flaking away of skin on your scalp (dandruff), and flareups of existing skin conditions like eczema.

Watch the video below

Source: YEN.com.gh