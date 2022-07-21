A funny video trending online has captured the interesting moment when a military 'general' walked in and caught a group of 'soldiers' dancing

The 'soldiers' comprising both males and females were busy making merry, shaking their waists in happiness when suddenly their boss entered the scene

Legit.ng could not confirm where the video was recorded or if the dancers were real soldiers, but they suddenly stopped dancing after seeing their boss

A funny TikTok video has shown the moment when a 'general' caught some 'soldiers' dancing at work.

The 'military personnel' were dancing and shaking their waists, having fun in the viral video when suddenly, their boss walked in.

The 'soldiers' were having fun until their boss arrived. Photo credit: TikTok/jaironjorge0080.

Fun moment ruined

As of the time of filing this report, Legit.ng could not independently verify where the video was recorded or if the dancers are real soldiers.

However, all of them were in military camo and promptly behaved themselves as soon as the boss gently walked into the arena.

But there was a particular dancer who could not notice that the boss had entered as he continued to dance even kneeling down in the process.

It was already too late when he realised that the boss was present. By that time, others had stopped singing and dancing.

The nice video was reposted on TikTok by Nigerian TikToker @esepromise and it got funny reactions. See some of the reactions below:

@chapateamoto said:

"And that's how I lost my job."

@Atumbeh commented:

"That slow motion tho."

@Sasha Baker772 said:

"Look ere m dying with laughter."

@Nomzee reacted:

"I woke kiddo up, I'm finished."

@Krishna commented:

"I can't stop laughing."

@Nyonyoski said:

"I cant stop laughing! You mean he couldn't notice everyone is silent!"

@gr8ofnetwork reacted:

"This is the real meaning of: "adulthood na scam."

Soldiers dance inside bush

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a group of soldiers were seen dancing inside bush.

In the clip which later went viral on social media platforms, the military men were seen dancing and singing as if they have won a battle.

The clip wa said to have been recorded in Botswana. Social media users appreciated the dancing skills of the sodiers.

