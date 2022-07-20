A video of an artist making a portrait of popular entertainer, Tunde Ednut, using onions has gone viral

In the amazing video, the talented artist brought out balls of onions and arranged them to form a fine portrait of the entertainer

The video has stirred massive reactions on social media as people shower praises on the artist over his talent

A talented Nigerian artist identified as Zonastrings on Instagram has gotten accolades over his recent artwork.

The incredible artist made a portrait of Nigerian entertainer and blogger, Tunde Ednut using onions.

In the viral video, he was seen holding balls of onions before placing them on a flat surface.

Young Nigerian artist makes portrait of Tunde Ednut using onions Photo Credit: Zonastrings

Source: Instagram

After which, he sliced the onions into tiny circles and began to arrange them. The result of his hardwork showed a very fine portrait of the entertainer, Tunde Ednut. On seeing the amazing artwork, Tunde Ednut reposted the video on his page with the caption:

"Wow this is amazing. With onion. Wooow. Thank you so much Zonastrings."

Nigerians react to the amazing video

Tundewearitall said:

"Talent dey ooo."

Obaksolo stated:

"This is AMAZING ."

Sneezemankind reacted:

"This artist knows his onions ."

La_reinacfk

"This is simply magical and spiritual talent ."

Iampeppi_ commented:

"People get talent o ."

Chispain wrote:

"Wow this guy is good I would have cried out my eyes literally on this one. The onions go dey enter my eyes. ."

official_abnice noted:

"Abeg give me the chicken first ."

Veez_apparels stated:

"That chicken the enter my eyes ."

Otutuseason noted:

"Dis is what art looks like. It must resemble ."

Papa.jeffrey.x wrote:

"This one go dey cry everyday just to do him work."

Jerry reacted:

"Oga tundeednut has been served as meal… people get talent nice one ☝️."

Please send it to me when it’s done: Davido tells artist who is drawing Him, Nigerians react

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian fine artist finally got the attention of Davido after he tagged the musician to a drawing he is making of him.

Davido reached out to him in hours on Twitter and said he would love to have the work once it is complete.

Many Nigerians praised the Jowo crooner for always going out of his way to help common people with his wealth.

Source: Legit.ng