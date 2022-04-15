A young Nigerian fine artist finally got the attention of Davido after he tagged the musician to a drawing he is making of him

Davido reached out to him in hours on Twitter and said he would love to have the work once it is complete

Many Nigerians praised the Jowo crooner for always going out of his way to help common people with his wealth

A young man with the Twitter handle @dammycrisis_ on Thursday, April 14, posted the drawing he is making for Davido.

He tagged the If crooner and said he would like the artwork to be in the musician's Banana Island house.

Many praised Davido for supporting the young artist. Photo source: @davido, @dammycrisis

Davido showed interest

@dammycrisis_ asked people to help him share his post in the hope that it would get to the musician.

Hours after his tweet, Davido quoted him and said:

"Amazing def need this once it's done."

See their posts below:

As at the time of writing this report, Davido's reply has got more than 16,000 likes with more than 2,000 retweets

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@DaphilsI said:

"He sees everything ... just pray for grace! Congrats."

@AriDonFX1 said:

"@davido for the president. Always supporting people."

@Davidmichael081 said:

"As obo don show u love so, no forget people wey dey under u... Remember u rise by lifting others."

@IamDJTWINS1 said:

"OBO always in the streets helping his own and all that stretch out their arms to him.Am humbled."

@OkparaLinda said:

"This is lovely. Thank you @davido for reaching out to him. As an upcoming artiste, I wish you could reach out to me too."

