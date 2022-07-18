Singer Kizz Daniel has fulfilled his promise to a young boy who performed his hit song, Buga, during a graduation ceremony in his school

Comedian Chuks D General who has been involved with the entire process shared a video of an excited Oche on Instagram

The little man happily mentioned that Kizz Daniel sent the whopping sum of N1 million for his school fees

Kizz Daniel has ignited a feeling of happiness and gratitude in a little boy, Oche, who went viral after performing the singer’s hit track, Buga, during a graduation ceremony in school.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that the singer spotted Oche’s video and promised to reward him for his impressive performance.

Kizz Daniel gives schoolboy N1m.

Source: Instagram

Well, in a typical example of ‘talk and do’, the Buga hit maker finally kept his words and gifted the little man money to support his education.

Top comedian, Chuks D General, took to Instagram with an update on the matter as he told the world what Kizz Daniel had done.

In the video, Oche excitedly jumped out of the car as he mentioned that the singer sent N1 million for his school fees.

“Kizz Daniel sent one million naira for my school fees,” the energetic boy said as he jumped on comedian Chuks.

Watch the adorable clip below:

Social media users react

tholuwarotimi said:

"❤️❤️❤️ God Almighty will continue to bless Kiss Daniel in Jesus Mighty name (amen)."

officialmcphil said:

" this is beautiful! More to come."

iamzeaty said:

"Awwwwwwn this is so touching ❤️. God bless you all for achieving this."

primrosedodo said:

"He should be in a movie wow indeed a star in the making."

clarita89 said:

"This is just so heartwarming!!!"

iamcharlesofficial_ said:

"My guy don change em future plans congratulations boy! Thanks Uncle chuks ."

