Mavin Record boss Don Jazzy got his fans talking after sharing an interesting post on his Instagram page

The music entrepreneur stated that he would be serving his fans with a relationship photo next year, 2023

His statement sparked hilarious reactions among his fans and celebrity friends, with many urging him to fulfil the promise

Ace music producer Don Jazzy got his followers and fans excited when he shared a post about his intention to give them updates on his relationship in the year 2023.

The Mavin Records boss promised his followers that he will be sharing his relationship pictures with them next year because they have really tried for him.

Don Jazzy hints about new relationship. Credit: @donjazzy

Source: Instagram

He made the statement via a post on his Instagram page, and his celebrity colleagues and fans can't stop talking about it.

According to Don jazzy:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"I de owe una relationship picture next year, una don try for me."

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react to Don Jazzy's declaration

A number of Don Jazzy fans and celebrity colleagues have trooped to the comments section of his post and shared hilarious reactions and anticipations.

One of them was from Falz, who dropped laughing emojis.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments below:

Cubana_chiefpriest:

"You no fit."

Omonioboli:

"Abeg baba nor dey wine us!"

Banyspecial:

"Abeg even if we no see her face. Just snap something Biko."

Dopeibile:

"Baba leave that relationship matter aside dakun help my music career ni sir."

Naijavi1le__:

"Shock us boss. Omo I go do road evangelism."

Endylight1:

"Anytime you post your relationship on social media, the people waiting to destro¥ it are more than people waiting for Jesus to come."

Don Jazzy's ex-wife Michelle speaks on her marriage crash

Legit.ng previously reported that Michelle Jackson opened up about her failed marriage with Don Jazzy.

Michelle, during an interview with Naija FM, disclosed that music came in between her and the Mavin Records boss.

She further maintained that the two of them were pretty young when they married and could have managed themselves better if it was to be now. Nigerians have reacted differently to her interview.

Source: Legit.ng