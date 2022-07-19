A bricklayer was so excited after a beautiful lady, Ahuoiza, walked up to him and gave him N30,000 cash

This was barely a day after the same lady saw him working under the scorching sun and assisted him in his work

Ahuoiza shared a video of the bricklayer on her Instagram page and a fan was moved to bless him with N30,000

A kind Nigerian lady identified as Ahuoiza has once again put smiles on the face of a young bricklayer.

In a video, the bricklayer prostrated for him after she gave him the sum of N30,000 courtesy of one of her fans.

Hours ago, the content creator met the bricklayer working under sun and assist him to work.

Bricklayer gets N30k cash gift Photo Credit: @iam_ahuoiza

She shared the video on Instagram with the caption:

"I saw this young man working under the scorching sun then I decided to give him a helping hand. He told me not to bother but I insisted. He was like sun is going to damage your fine skin o. I was like, this guy no know say I be confirm ajekpako."

After sharing the video, a kind fan was touched and sent Ahuoiza N30,000 to give to him, a request which Ahuoiza gladly accepted.

Bricklayer shows gratitude over N30,000 cash gift

In the follow-up video, the young man was seen smiling and prostrating for Ahuoiza over the N30k cash gift."

Reacting to the story, @kem_kemm said:

"Chai! Who ever that person is, my prayer for you today is that, your pocket will never run dry. Ah, for this single move, whatever you touch today will turn to gold. Amen. Wow, see how this young man is smiling.

It makes me so happy. His age mates are out there on the streets committing crimes. But look at him. A very handsome bobo. God will Bless your hustle and bless your heart to do so unto others. He’ll lift you above your equals, in Jesus Name I’ve declared, Amen! Thank you Oiza, we love you."

Officialsirmyd noted:

"Love a man with integrity’s he didn’t even think that you are a lady he shows some appreciations ❤️❤️."

anike_sinature stated:

"God bless u and the giver ❤️❤️❤️."

Deb_damsel reacted:

"It’s the immediate joy for me. God bless you, the giver and the receiver ❤️."

Bollybeewears commented:

"Such a respectful Soul....God will bless the giver ❤️."

Pwettytem added:

"God bless all the givers. And you especially for this concept."

Nasco.i said:

"Aww so amazing may God continue to bless you more the most beautiful ❤️."

tummywrapbyvee wrote:

"I remember.. may God almighty bless the giver abundantly."

Celeb_signature reacted:

"God bless the person and u too my darling ❤️❤️."

