A Nigerian father got so upset after a prankster approached him on the road and referred to him as dad

In a hilarious video, the old man kept running away from the young prankster while asking him if he is normal

The prankster claimed to be his son and followed him around the road as people watched them create a scene

A prankster recently walked up to a random stranger on the road and referred to him as dad.

This was weird to the Nigerian father who quickly denied the prankster and moved away from him.

However, the prankster did not give up. He kept on chasing the man around the road while people watched them.

Man gets upset as stranger calls him dad on the road Photo Credit: @jollofnchill

Source: Instagram

In a video, the elderly man was heard asking the young boy if he is normal. He denied being his father and asked him to leave him alone.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

People react

The video which was shared on Instagram by @jollofnchill has stirred hilarious reactions from social media users.

kittyjag said:

"I am laughing so hardI can’t breathe and my body aches from laughing!."

otheliajoy stated:

" yo! This was a good laugh ."

miss_sugar_sweet commented:

"Uncles peaceful day was ruined ."

boujeeisthenamethattheycallme reacted:

"why yall do this to the man."

sexydebbie30 said:

"Poor man god Punish you."

princeakoofficial stated:

"Are you normal who is your daddy ."

toksajayii commented:

" Omg! I’ve laughed my eyes off. My mouth, my face and body aches badly. Kai ."

beautymeetsbitch_ noted:

"He prolly was already having a bad day and here go u fkn it up more ."

Young man pranks old stranger for content, goes back to him days after, gives him N50k

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian prankster and content creator on Instagram in a post revealed that after he played a prank on an old man, someone reached out to him.

The stranger said he will like to give his prank subject the sum of N50,000. After the offer was made, the content creator went in search of the man.

Days after, people he told about the man were able to connect them both. The beneficiary of the N50,000 thanked the person who gave him the money.

Source: Legit.ng