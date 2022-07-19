A beautiful bride stunned everyone with her spectacular dance moves during her lavish wedding

The excited bride danced to Kizz Daniel's Buga song in the video and amazed guests who came to witness the wedding

Although her husband was also spotted in the video dancing with her, her energetic moves stole the entire show

A video of a beautiful black bride showing off her dance moves on her wedding day has gone viral online.

The video showed the bride dancing alongside her husband as Kizz Daniel's Buga song played in the background.

At a point in the video, the camera man tilted his camera to capture guests who were present at the wedding.

Pretty bride dances to Buga Photo Credit: @bellanaijaweddings

Source: Instagram

While some of the guests were seen watching the couple with smiles on their faces, some others were more interested in capturing the moment. The heartwarming video was captured on instagram @bellanaijaweddings.

Nigerians gush over amazing bride

ringsbyalyson said:

"The real definition of it’s my day and I’m gonna enjoy every bit of it …we no dey do am twice."

Styleharen_couture stated:

"Nobody can tell me otherwise, all these brides are wearing sneakers under their dress because..."

Jennifer_odogwu__ said:

"E be like Kizz Daniel put sweet jazz for this Buga"

Tom_thrifts asked:

"Wetin Kizz Daniel put for this song?"

Teebe_eth reacted:

"Watin the husband dey dance Bride with the moves."

Chinenye__obi commented:

"The fierce in her name isn’t for nothing ❤️."

Offical_renny added:

"They suppose give my babe another gown make she dance wella ."

Tortichioma said:

"... The bride ooooooo.... So beautiful and wonderful... Ah ah..."

Civic_jane123 stated:

"I love her energy, God bless ur union ❤️❤️."

She came prepared: Beautiful bride in blue gown makes guests salivate, gives cool traditional dance in video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian bride danced out at her traditional wedding reception and the way she danced made many of the guests turn and stare for a long time.

The moment she stepped out alongside her aso ebi girls, she made several heads to turn and focus on her direction as she continued to move gently, dancing to the music in a very unique way.

The way she danced gently without rushing could make people think she had prepared very well for her big day. Her nice, stelling moves and skilled way of dancing backward and forward wowed many at the wedding.

Source: Legit.ng