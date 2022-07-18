Social media users have gushed over a viral video of an Indian lady vibing hard to a popular Nigerian song

In the lovely clip, the pretty Indian wife in long pants showed off nice hand and leg dance steps as she enjoyed Rema's hit song titled Calm Down

Her husband, who appeared to be on a call when she started dancing, soon became a quiet spectator as he watched her

A video of an Indian wife dancing to Rema's hit song titled Calm Down in her house has stirred reactions on the net.

The beautiful lady, simply identified as Arpita Vemula shared the clip on her TikTok handle @thatbossymama_arpita and has amassed over 5.3 million views.

Arpita, whose bio states that she is a nurse and a dancer, sported long red pants on a black blouse as she danced while the song played in the background.

With an infectious countenance, the woman showcased fine hand and leg moves as she danced while her husband received a call behind her.

She danced like there was no one behind her while her man looked on keenly.

At some points, he made hand and head moves as if trying to jam to the song, then he stopped.

Netizens reactions

Anitah Akanyo said:

"My goodness I thought you would use those energetic moves I see I Bollywood congratulations."

user6092691786070 said:

"Lovely wife enjoys dancing & having a fun loving nature, husband supports her beautiful couple thanks for sharing from New Zealand."

MeddBlue22 said:

"Nice refreshing I thought does men where super jealous this was awesome to watch and see he was sweet to her and not what I had in mind."

boqoradareerhaji002 said:

"Uh r couples who r happy with there may nobody cast an evil on uh guys Wooooo rocking."

Iamswyps said:

"Indian woman dancing Naija music. u just won a follower. Nice dance."

Indian guest dances to Ckay's Love Nwantiti at wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an Indian man had shown off Nigerian dance steps as he vibed to Love Nwantit by Ckay.

The man showed great dance skill as he dazzled before guests on the dance floor. Like one familiar with Nigerian dance styles, the male dancer switched from different popular dance moves of the West African country while still flowing with the rhythm of the song.

And he executed the moves like a professional. Guests stared at him with keen interest with no one hailing his impressive display, perhaps a character that is alien to their culture.

