A Nigerian man has reportedly abandoned a job that pays him N24 million per year and relocated abroad to pursue a masters degree

Also, it was said that the man's wife who is a branch manager of a bank also resigned and traveled with him and the kids

Some Nigerians on Twitter where the story was shared find it hard to believe, but some say the man did it for his kids

The story of a Nigerian man who left a well-paying job in Nigeria and relocated abroad is currently generating furor on Twitter.

According to the story which was shared by Oluwakayode Bakre, the man was earning N24 million per year while in Nigeria, but opted to move abroad.

The man was said to have left with his family. Photo credit: @kayodebakre8 and Aaron Foster/Getty Images.

He relocated with his family to the UK

Also, his wife was said to be a branch manager of a bank while they lived in a comfortable duplex in Lekki.

He and his wife are said to be running a masters degree in the UK where they relocated to. Some Nigerians are finding the story hard to believe.

Oluwakayode wrote in on Twitter:

"24m per annum salary. Comfortable duplex in Lekki. Two kids. Wife works as a BM in a first generation bank. But they resign and start masters in UK. I don't understand some of these things."

See the full tweet below:

Twitter users react

@akingbadegroup said:

"24M what about after tax, 20m, naira depreciate average 25% per annum before December your salary would have depreciated to say 18m. you pay crazy for sch fees 2kids at lekki per annum 3m. burn diesel and other unnecessary costs. Your 2m say monthly salary you barely save 250k."

@chidi_adaugo commented:

"Na them sabi! If I earn this, I doubt I would want to reocate? I will pay for good health and protection rather than go slave out in another man’s land. Except of couse there is a job waiting for them there."

