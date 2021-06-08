- A young lad who had built several automobiles including a motorbike that looks like a helicopter has been gifted a scholarship

Kenneth Akobundu, a talented Nigerian teen has recently been gifted a scholarship.

The young lad had built numerous impressive machines and automobiles as a motorbike that looks like a helicopter, remote-controlled toy cars amongst others.

Kenneth will now get to pursue his dreams of becoming a mechanical engineer, thanks to a former Imo State Chief of Staff, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu.

According to one of his aides, Darlington Flowrymz Ibekwe who made the announcement on Facebook, his principal came across social media videos capturing the 20-year-old's talents and took interest in him.

The search for Kenneth

A search was launched for the lad and he was found. Kenneth's home in Umuezeala, Ehime Mbano, Imo State was located and contact was established with his parents.

Nwosu who is the President of Ugwumba Centre for Leadership Development in Africa (UCLDA) promised to support his future aspiration to ensure he imparts the world with his technical talents.

Nwosu said:

"I have therefore taken it upon myself to train him in the university and ensure he imparts his world with his technical knowhow. Such talent is rarely and in a world where science and technology rules, Kenneth is destined for greatness."

Social media users were full of praises for Nwosu as they commended his effort.

Anyanwu Justice remarked:

"Kudos to UUN, congratulations to the benefactor."

Raymond Ejikemeuwa said:

"Do you think tomorrow the family will ever forget Hon. Uche Nwosu ? Your guess is as good as mine!

"Ugwumba is an asset. Someone who believes in human capital development.

"I have seen series of moves he made to empower those who needs assistance genuinely. Onyinye mara mma... onyinye si n'obi obu ya na-aso chukwu! God bless you Ugwumba. May God continue to bless you abundantly."

Nnamdi Onyeche commented:

"Weldone young Blood. Weldone Mr Ugwumba Uche Nwosu."

