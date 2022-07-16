Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel, has reacted to a video of a little boy singing Buga during his school's graduation party

The little boy performed so well on stage that some people suggested that Kizz Daniel should sign him

Reacting to the video, Kizz Daniel referred to the young boy as his son while revealing that he has a gift for him

A little Nigerian boy has gotten the attention of Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel, following his epic performance at his school's graduation party

The little boy performed Buga on stage and wowed parents who rushed out to spray money on him.

Reacting to the video, some parents advised Kizz Daniel to sign him while others suggested that the little boy goes into music.

Kizz Daniel promises to gift little boy Photo Credit: @Kizz Daniel

Source: Instagram

In a new development, Kizz Daniel has now reacted to the video. He referred to the young boy as his son while stating that he has a gift for him.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

People react

officialjoyl said:

"See the passion on his face ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

otorroseline commented:

"His energy ."

rhodasgrill stated:

"The gift is well deserving ."

miraculous_simplicity reacted:

"Buga is an anthem ."

delsa__ remarked:

"He is so cute ."

d.e.e.j.a.h_fabrics commented:

"Camera man needs dirty slap, why u no show us how the boy buga . I want to see his move mehn❤️❤️."

iam__kingsman213 said:

"Omo this boy pull crowd I swear ."

iam_iheanyi added:

"The camera man dey mad sha. Who audiences epp, Just show me the boy FGS."

Little boy performs Buga like Kizz Daniel on stage, parents rush out to spray money on him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of a talented little boy performing Kizz Daniel's hit song, Buga on stage has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the little boy sang Buga perfectly and even danced to the amazement of parents present at the graduation party.

An eye witness who spoke about the event stated that the little boy is not only good in music, but also very sound academically.

Source: Legit.ng