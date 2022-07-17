An elderly Nigerian man has become an internet sensation following his display of dance skills at a recent occasion

The fire dancer put up a good show in the presence of people as he shook his waists and did legwork moves with so much vibes

Reacting to the video, some people have come up with different reasons which they feel contributed to his great dance skills

During a recent occasion, an elderly Nigerian man proved to many guests that age is truly just a number.

Dressed in his white attire, the elderly man whined his waists and showed off epic legwork moves.

People who were present at the scene watched him in awe and cheered him on as he moved his body with so much energy.

The yet-to-be-identified man, in a TikTok clip shared by @adunni_music stepped onto the dance floor and blew people away with his contagious dance skills.

Old man receives accolades

@patoobloke said:

"Telling me cos Sen ADELEKE loves or knows how to dance he can never be a good governor."

@ajoke152 commented:

"this Baba Sabi dance oooo."

@wurastore2 wrote:

"this daddy no fit get high blood pressure lailai."

@sisi_joke stated:

"This Daddy can still SOMO WELLA Hypertension o le Raye lodo yin meeeen ."

@fisitimi noted:

"grandpa vibes na lit."

