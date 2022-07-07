A little boy who sells sachet water has been seen speaking intelligently in a video, giving reasons why he won't go into cybercrime, popularly called Yahoo

According to the boy, going into Yahoo, he would be asked to bring his mother for rituals, and he doesn't want to do that

He revealed in the hilarious video that he aspires to be a lawyer and that he wants to study the course at the university when he grows up

An interesting video has shown a little boy who hawks sachet water, popularly called pure water, as he was telling people why he will never join cybercrime (Yahoo Yahoo).

According to the boy, he is not prepared to use his mother for rituals which is what will likely happen if he joins.

The boy says he does not want to use his mother for rituals. Photo credit: @saintavenue_ent1.

Source: Instagram

I want to be a lawyer

The smart boy insisted that Yahoo will spoil his life if he joins. He, however, disclosed that if he had to join, he would ask his mother to go far away so she won't be used for ritual purposes.

Speaking further, the boy convinced the adults around him that he would like to be a lawyer in the future and that he wants to study it at the university. According to him, if he becomes a lawyer, he will have a lot of money.

The video was shared on Instagram by @saintavenue_ent1.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@gloryudo02 said:

"Ask him again when he is 20."

@oluomageorge commented:

"But why discourage him. There are very successful lawyers."

@c.jted reacted:

"By tomorrow now we go hear say them don give this boy 2 million, house and certificate to be a lawyer."

@sweet_sylk commented:

"This is sad. Really sad. Una for bring the bucket down from Him head before catching cruise. Mindset."

@packagedjteejuiz said

"This boy has a good mind and vision and una still wan poison his mind, who tell you say lawyers are not doing good? Even yahoo boys dey hide under lawyers."

