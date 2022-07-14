A father ditched his son at kindergarten after he found he was not the biological dad of the little boy

The man said he had left the kid in the school's hands, with the little being only left with a change of clothes and a mobile phone

Efforts to convince the family members to pick up the boy bore no fruit as all of them rejected the hopeless and helpless boy

Parents abandoning their children is not an uncommon scenario worldwide, but how painful it is.

A man deserted a helpless little boy after discovering he was not his rightful birth biological son. The father dropped off his son, identified by his pseudonym "Xiao Rui", at the kindergarten in Guangxi province, southern China, last week as his custom.

Little boy abandoned in kindergarten. Photo: South China Morning Post.

However, when the time to collect the 5-year-old boy came, the father did not show up, prompting the worried staff to contact him, as reported by South China Morning Post.

In your hands

The reports indicated that neither the parents nor the relatives were not only willing to pick up the stranded boy, but none wanted his back.

The boy's father, whose name was undisclosed, told the boy's teacher, Chen, that he would not be coming for the child because of the paternity test results, which revealed the son was not his, New York Post reports.

The dad told him the boy was in the hands of the school, and the little being was their problem.

Mobile phone, clothes in backpack

Chen noticed the father had left some change of clothes and a mobile phone in Rui's backpack when he brought him to school that day.

He called the local police, who contacted Rui's grandfather and uncle, but none willed take the boy back.

Man finds out that son, 9, is not his

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a married man had discovered that he is not the biological father of his 9-year-old son.

The heartbroken man took to Facebook on Thursday, July 14, to share the DNA test result which was dated May 5, 2022.

Leonard said the disturbing development has taken a toll on his family and himself.

"I've been passing through a lot for some time now and it has affected me and my family, I decided to stay mute cause of the person involved but no more....Please those who know me very well Note that Increase is not my child, I did a DNA test on her and it shows I'm excluded from being the father of Increase, after 9 years of taking care of her," he wrote.

