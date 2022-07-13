A beautiful lady identified as Adegbesan Damilola Adeshola has pleaded for donations to enable her undergo a surgery in India

A Nigerian lady, Adegbesan Damilola Adeshola, has been down in health due to a major heart challenge.

The young woman in her 30s experienced some health issues years ago and after visiting hospitals, doctors said she has a hole in her heart.

Owing to her unfortunate condition, herself and her husband lost their jobs and have been surviving by the mercy of God and kind people around.

In an interview with LegitTV, Damilola said she found out a hole in her heart when she was older, as she didn’t show any symptoms while she was a baby.

Damilola appeals for donations

During one of her crises, Damilola was told she would need the sum of N6.2million for heart surgery in India but couldn’t afford it back then.

Despite being critically ill, Damillola gave birth to her baby girl successfully after doctors advised her to terminate the pregnancy.

However, she is now calling on Nigerians to help donate funds so she can travel to India for surgery.

Reacting to her sad ordeal, Oluwafemi Lizzy said:

"Lord Jesus pls give this woman a new heart,come in to her heart and renew everything on her system,make her to live again......in Jesus name I pray."

Folabi Funmi stated:

"God the great physician will heal u in his mighty power in jesus name ( Amen )."

Ify Reuben stated:

"Divine healing and may God touch the hearts of people to help her."

Okuode Ibinabo reacted:

"May the Almighty God send a helper from above, Nothing God can not do, the Lord Almighty will touch you heart and deliver you ijmn amen ."

Lizzy Temilade added:

"Thank you to the husband for standing by....God bless you bro."

Source: Legit.ng