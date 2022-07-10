A video of 2 girls in blue uniforms dancing and showing off accurate moves has attracted the attention of dance lovers online

The beautiful dancers made good use of their feet as they magically stepped up to the occasion and did justice to the song blasting in the air

Their dance video which was shared on Instagram has been liked and viewed thousands of times by dance enthusiasts on the platform

Two creative girls have been spotted in a viral video showing off accurate dance skills that have impressed netizens.

Not only were they dressed in a beautiful blue uniform, but their dance moves were also uniformly ordered, showing that they have been painstakingly practiced.

The girls have been described as fire dancers due to their great skills on the dance floor. Photo cedit: @banyana.ba.mdanso.

Source: Instagram

Showing off skills in a neat environment

The neat and splendid environment in which they danced in the video added colour to the whole skills they displayed.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The short clip which lasted for just 14 seconds left netizens asking for more of their sterling performance.

Uniformity on the dance floor

The nice and entertaining video was shared on Instagram by @banyana.ba.mdanso and it has been viewed and liked thousands of times.

What is actually atracting dance lovers to the video is the uniformity with which the girls danced. Their legs and bodies went in the same direction at the same time.

Many reactions in the comment section equally described the girls as fire steppers on the dance floor.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@mr.pablo.santos said:

"Girls should be in classroom."

@johnanthonycross6936 said:

"Very creative."

@sbahle8294 reacted:

"What is name of this school?"

Little boy in school unifrom dances in front of a girl in viral video

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a schoolboy in his uniform tried to use dance to impress his mate who is a girl.

The talented kid showed off impressive moves in front of the girl, trying to make her like him. His dance moves were cool and good enough to impress a friend.

The girl however just kept smiling without actually issuing a reply in the video which later went viral on social media platforms.

Those who saw it had a good laugh with some of them saying the dancer is really good at impressing girls.

Source: Legit.ng