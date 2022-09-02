A group of Nigerian invigilators decided to invite God to the examination hall so they joined hands and prayed over the exam paper

A student who was in the examination hall when the prayer was going on decided to capture it in a video and post it online

The student who posted the video sounded unhappy as if the invigilators were wasting her time and that she should be allowed to write exam and go

A short video showing Nigerian lecturers praying over examination papers has gone viral and stirred reactions on social media.

In the short clip seen on TikTok, the invigilators joined hands together in prayer around a table as their heads were bowed.

Photos of when Nigerian invigilators prayed inside an examination hall. Photo credit: TikTok/@_didi_83.

Source: UGC

Inviting God into examination hall

As they prayed, students were seen waiting for them to finish and then share the question papers for them to commence the exam.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

A student who seemed frustrated captured the video of the rare moment and posted it online. Also, there is a voice grumbling, and sounding frustrated as if the invigilators were wasting time saying their prayers.

Mixed reactions have trailed the video after it was shared on TikTok by @_didi_83. Some praised the invigilators, others demanded to know the school where the prayer took place.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

In the meantime, social media users have descended on the video with their comments, analysing it with close attention. Some said what the invigilators did was in order, orths disagreed. See some of the comments below:

@choco_coco said:

"In everything invite God in."

@Jobaby commented:

"Dey there...don't pray na."

@ann dreya said:

"Whats the name of your school."

@user3494440060019 commented:

"Which school is this? it's looking like RSU."

@Success said:

"I'm just imagining if this had happened in my anatomy exam in 200L."

Lecturer shaves student's hair in Abuja

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lecturer used scissors to shave the head of a student in Abuja.

According to a video seen on Instagram, the lecturer found the student's hair offending.

He went ahead to put scissors into it and gave the young man an emergency hai cut.

Source: Legit.ng