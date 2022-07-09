A short clip currently making the rounds on social media has shown a man who wore high heels while allowing his woman to wear slippers

It is said that the lady was hurting from the pains caused by the heels, then the man decided to relieve her by doing a quick swap of shoes

The short video has generated hilarious comments from Nigerians on Instagram with many calling it a strange sight

Instead of allowing his woman to continue to walk in the pain caused by her shoes, a man decided to relive her by wearing the shoes himself.

A short clip sighted on Instagram shows the unnamed man putting on 'pencil' high heels while his woman was on slippers, indicating clearly that there was a swap.

The dressing by the man and his woman has sparked reactions. Photo credit: @mufasatundeednut.

Source: Instagram

Love is a beautiful thing

The video has generated loud laughter on social media with many saying it is a strange sight.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Some other people however find it romantic, saying the man is caring and loving to have relieved his woman of the pain.

The 4 seconds clip was shared on Instagram by @mufasatundeednut.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@vastbracket said:

"If you read the comments you go observe say people no send relationships again for this country."

@fiokee commented:

"When the Koko master fall in love, you know water don pass garri - who can remember the song?"

@ika_promoter reacted:

"If breakfast don ready, nah him go off am himself."

@babygal_simi_ said:

"Something's no clear."

@klassic_becca commented:

"Na this kind love I dey find."

@hawtmoe said:

"Love issa beaurifu thang."

@portharcourtboyfriend_ reacted:

"I understand what’s going on here."

@jesse_funds said:

Na who wear shoe deh know wer e deh pain am."

@_.nemis_ commented:

"Nor be romantic guy anything, oga don dey wear heels before see as him balance for the heels sef."

Man arrested for dressing like a woman and going to a nightclub

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man disguised as a woman in Gboko, Benue state and went to a nightclub.

He wore women's clothing while clutching a handbag. He was taken home by a man who thought he was a woman.

When his folly was discovered, he was handed over to the local vigilante.

Source: Legit.ng