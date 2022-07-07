A man was walking towards an elevator when people were ascending and descending, going about their normal business

Suddenly, he broke into a dance when he was very close to the elevator and in front of an Oyinbo man as if he wanted to scare him

The Oyinbo man however refused to be scared as he joined the young man to dance and shake in ample excitement

Source: Instagram

Oyinbo man refuses to be scared by dance

However, the Oyinbo man refused to be scared by the young man's dance moves as he promptly joined him in the wild show.

In the short clip shared on Instagram by @dennismik, both of them dug it out on the dance floor just before the busy elevator.

The funny video has got thousands of views and likes on the platform.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@inessa_homegirl said:

"Haha this is the best so far."

@77_jax commented:

"He was waiting all day for the right dance partner."

@thealtimatefamily said:

"This is definitely my favorite one... Scared him right into dancing... And yall was hitting it."

@nadiahnfuzion reacted:

"Wow that’s so rare that someone in the collective pressure every human on earth is feeling whether they know it or not, would respond in an automatically happy way and not in a protective way first…bless this man for real!"

@mainecoleman628 said:

"He most certainly did!!! He thinks quick on his toes too he went right into some footwork."

@dew_princeparis commented:

"He was ready."

Man dances inside market in front of traders

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a young man took his dance to the market.

He pretended as if he wanted to buy something from a trader but suddenly, he broke into a strong dance.

The nice video that he shared on TikTok was loved by his followers.

Source: Legit.ng