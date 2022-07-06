A university graduate whose photo went viral after he hit the street to beg for a job is now singing a new song

According to the marine science graduate, he now has over 50 job offers from firms following his desperate stunt

The man identified as Isaac Kwame said he spent over an hour in the sun and was encouraged by people who told him that he would surely get a job

Isaac Kwame Addae, the young man who graduated from the University of Ghana but was unable to find himself a job and took to the streets, has been offered opportunities by 50 different firms.

As a trusted Ghananian news media Yen.com.gh earlier reported, Isaac who did not know what to do next decided to design a placard that reads: "Please I need a job. Isaac Kwame Addae. BSc. Marine Science. University of Ghana. 0245230535."

Isaac Kwame Addae the UG who held placard in the street to find a job Photo credit: @ghonetv

Source: UGC

He was seen standing in the sun hoping to get an offer, during which period he was photographed by an onlooker who later shared the news on social media.

In an interview with Serwaa Amihere on GHOne TV, the day after the incident that took over social media, Isaac provided more information regarding his stunt and was the outcome has been so far.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to him, he nearly gave up at a point in time because a lot of people were laughing at him but he was inspired to keep standing there by a few people who encouraged him with positive words.

"It was very difficult initially. People kept laughing at me that I decided to move to a different location. When I got there, I was inspired to stay because other people kept telling me I'll find a job. In total, I spent about an hour and 30 minutes in the sun. But now, more than 50 companies have offered to employ me" he recalled.

Watch the video below:

Lady who begged for a job on the street bags one

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a master's degree holder who begged for a job on the street had landed one.

The lady identified as Praise Atakele had gone viral sometime in March 2021 as she was captured with cardboard in hand on the streets of Abuja begging for a job.

The Master's degree holder in marketing communications on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 shared an office photo as she wore a smile.

The elated lady went on to appreciate everyone who in one way or the other contributed to making her desperate move viral.

Source: YEN.com.gh