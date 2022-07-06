A Luo man has gone viral for weeping loudly while calling a woman named Phoebe for eating his money

According to the unidentified man, Phoebe 'ate' his KSh 620,000 (N2.1 million) that he had used to educate her until she was two months to graduating

Men online have condemned him for crying loudly, while some urged other guys to learn from him and stop paying school fees for girlfriends

A Kenyan man has left social media users puzzled after a video emerged online showing him wailing loudly after a woman he allegedly educated ate his money.

The 30 seconds viral video of the unidentified woman was shared by Facebook user Betty Opondo who captioned the post by saying people should take themselves to school.

He said he educated a woman who left him two months before her graduation. Photo: Betty Opondo.

In the video, the man could be heard shouting and crying in between narrating his predicament, saying:

"This woman decides to eat my money when it's only two months to her graduation (cries). She ate my money, she ate 620,000. In 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022, Phoebe ate my money."

Social media reactions

Her post left social media users with mixed reactions, with some advising men to avoid paying school fees for women they are dating.

Here are some of the comments from the post:

Obang'e Rollance Otuom Polo said:

"This guy has never attended any men's conference meeting, which is why he educated Phoebe."

Apelez Mike said:

"Many men are crying for their money out here."

Akoko Jambita commented:

"This is how we do it, we won't cry in secret anymore."

Jeremy Akn said:

"But women sometimes bring death upon themselves."

George Owala commented:

"But this one is a fool. He should just keep quiet and wait for an opportune time and deliver the revenge."

