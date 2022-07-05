A beautiful lady has gotten many admirers online after showing off her mindblowing football skills

A video of the lady playing football like a real professional while rocking a hijab stunned many

While applauding her over her football skills, some people were so interested in knowing how she learnt it so well

A Nigerian lady was recently captured in a video on Instagram playing football and tossing the ball perfectly.

The video wowed people on social media who showered accolades on her over her football prowess.

In the video which she shared via her Instagram account @hijabballer, she was seen rocking a hijab and a jumpsuit while freestyling with a football.

People react to the video

The video has stirred massive reactions from people especially football lovers who announced their desire to learn the skill and play perfectly like her.

Adams Collins said:

"Omo you too Sabi o. See as you dey send the ball on errands like say na beans."

Princess Jackrese stated:

"You're such a good player. How did you learn to be so good with football? This is actually incredible."

Jennifer Okolo commented:

"Wow. It's the way you're tossing it without stress for me. Seems you got the skill from the womb because this is beautiful."

Oma Odigie reacted:

"I dey enjoy people wey dey play football but I no Sabi how to play. The thing dey sweet me too much."

Soma Olivia added:

"You're so good with football. You should consider going to a higher level."

