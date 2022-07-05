A trending TikTok video has captured the scary moment a small portion of an airplane ceiling collapsed mid-flight

In the short clip, frantic passengers were seen joining hands and struggling to fix the ceiling all to no avail

Social media users are reacting to the video in different ways with some of them saying it made them scared

Frantic passengers battle to fix collapsed airplane ceiling. Photo credit: TikTok/@gstaadguy.

Source: UGC

In the video, frantic passengers were seen trying very hard to fix the damaged part of the ceiling all without success.

Social media users who have seen the video expressed fear and said they got scared as if they were on the same flight.

The video was first shared on TikTok by @gstaadguy and later reposted on Instagram by @mufasatundeednut.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

@captdemuren said:

"Hehehe. I can't even comment."

@raygesmith commented:

"Another plane don jam am for hold up."

@dr_ikenna reacted:

"And I am about to board my flight."

@sydiwundu said:

"Pilot pls find somewhere pack make I come down first."

@endylight1 commented:

"Problem everywhere, If it’s In Naija we will be putting all blame on Buhari. Crazy things are happening please be careful."

@cashbenkid said:

"Make dem open window make them throw am away."

@pinzle_ceo said:

"At this point insurance ain’t even on your mind you just wanna live."

@official_abnice commented:

"Na that day I go give my life to christ."

@cutie__wendy said:

"Abeg I go stop for this junction driver, sorry pilot."

@obidyke_ said:

"I would probably have passed out watching them from the back."

Source: Legit.ng