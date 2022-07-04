On-Air Personality Zainab Fakunel, who got laid off from her job because of the "R" factor in her pronunciation, has landed a new job

Zainab announced in May 2022 that she was sacked due to her inability to control the factor which is common among non-native speakers of English

The new job she got is with Fresh FM, Lagos, and she has taken to social media to celebrate with her fans

Social media is currently agog in celebration as a Nigerian lady who was sacked from her radio job has landed another one.

Zainab Fakunle lost her OAP job due to the "R" factor in her speech which her former employers were not comfortable with.

Zainab has landed a new job. Photo credit: @fakurizy.

Source: Twitter

An "R" factor in speech is the inability to pronounce the letter "R" properly. Some non-native speakers of the English Language who have the disorder tend to swap "R" for "L" or vice versa.

It was for this reason which was no fault of hers, that Zainab got axed by her former employers one month after she was hired.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

But luck has smiled on her as she has landed a new job with Fresh FM, Lagos.

Sharing the good news, Zainab wrote:

"I was crushed, I stood up for myself, yet I got knocked by many people, but I was undeterred and finally God in his mercies have vindicated me!"

See her full tweet below:

Social media reactions

@theladylolu said:

"Babe I'm so happy for you. Congratulations dear."

@Mandy247Mara said:

"Congrats dear. I remember when it happened! Indeed! God has vindicated you! I'm so very happy for you."

@BelloLongman said:

"I just love the faith in Allah (awj) knowing that you will be tested and you will excel, all you do are mere human efforts only Him grants final request. Congratulations Eid Mubarak in advance stay faithful, focused and efficient."

@zapadon said

"Congratulations mama. You did well while on ground. You fought the big fight and took the bull by the horns. I salute your courage. God has vindicated you and am proud of you."

Lady seeks employment online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng has reported that a lady who just finished university posted online that she was looking for job opportunities.

According to the lady whose name is Milka Nwasi, she just graduated from the Uhuru Kenyata University of Agriculture and Technology.

She said she worked as a security guard to be able to pay for her fees while in school.

Source: Legit.ng