A Nigerian lady, Nzube Egboluche, has shared her joy after bagging her doctorate degree (PhD) from a foreign university

Nzube said it has always been her dream to study abroad but at the onset, she was hindered by finance

The determined lady never gave up and today, she has bagged her masters degree and PhD from different universities abroad

Nzube Egboluche, a data analyst at Maryland Department of Health, has expressed her gratitude to God and family after bagging her doctorate degree.

Sharing her story via LinkedIn, Nzube revealed that it has always been her dream to study at a university abroad.

However, the journey was not easy for her due to financial setbacks and some other challenges she faced.

She got admission to study at a university abroad for her bachelor's (B.Sc) degree but her parents could not afford the tuition.

Nzube did not give up on her dreams

The determined lady did not relent. She kept on pushing and subsequently got scholarship to undergo her master's program in the United States.

Afterwards, she was able to pursue her doctorate degree in another university in America.

"I never gave up on my study abroad dreams. I got admitted into Michigan State University in 2015 and was awarded the MasterCard Scholarship to fund my 2-yr master's program in Crop and Soil Sciences."

"In 2017, I started my doctoral program at Morgan State University in Bioenvironmental Science. Today, I joined the 1.2% of the US population with a doctorate", she announced.

Social media users congratulate the scholar

Uloma Lilian said:

"Congratulations nwanyioma. You did it . May His name be praised always."

Elizabeth Cousins wrote:

"CONGRATULATIONS on this outstanding accomplishment!!"

Daryl Coleman added:

"Your journey is definitely one to admire. There will be many to draw on your lessons learned, so keep your head high because your rewards will be many..... CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!."

