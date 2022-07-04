A widow has stirred emotional reactions after sharing a video of the moment she showed her kid a picture of her late husband

According to the woman, the kid didn't meet her father as he died when she was pregnant with the baby

In another frame of the child a year later, the kid held on to the same picture like she recognised her late father

A video of a little one looking at her late dad who passed away before she was born has melted hearts on social media.

It was the mother of the child who shared the video which has now blown up on TikTok with over 321k likes.

The kid's look made netizens emotional. Photo Credit: TikTok/@dennietiffany111

Source: UGC

The widow captioned the clip:

"Although he died when i was pregnant its almost like she already knew who he was!"

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In the video, the woman handed her baby a photo frame of her late dad for the first time.

The kid looked indifferent at the frame. However, a year on, the kid seemed to recognise her dad in the picture.

This was seen in another scene from the same clip in which the kid who had grown by a year rubbed the surface of the frame as she stared keenly at it.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

Amanda Brown said:

"I believe when things like this happen, the person that passed got to hold and cuddle that baby before anyone earth side did."

veealways18 said:

"He left you himself in baby girl form, she's his double. He will guide you all through this tough journey, he's by your side every step of the way."

user1114543877511 said:

"She's just letting you know he's around yous cos she recognises him for sure hel b there watching over her I believe."

user3403283861825 said:

"My brother died end Jan my gran was laying sick with cancer stage 4 the night my bro died my gran saw him standing and watching her."

Husband gifts wife a painting of her daughter and her late dad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had got emotional as her husband surprised her with a painting of her late dad and daughter.

In a post on her wall on Twitter, @LocdWithNessa said she had lost her dad last year when she was 7 months pregnant and had thought her unborn daughter had been denied the chance to meet her grandfather.

The mother of one couldn't do anything about his death [her father] and apparently moved on with the disheartening thoughts that her dad didn't get to meet his granddaughter for once.

Her husband reached out to a talented painter all the way from India who found a way to make a painting of his wife's father holding their daughter to his bosom as if they ever met.

Source: Legit.ng