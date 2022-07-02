An okrika seller recently went viral on social media after she was scammed and given overused clothes

Reacting to the video, many Nigerians requested for her contact details so they can assist her in anyway they can

A kind man has finally located her and in a video, she called out her phone number and account details for those who wish to help

A viral okrika seller who lamented bitterly at the market after getting scammed has been located.

Recall, hours ago, Nigerians woke up to a video of the elderly woman crying uncontrollably at a market.

It was gathered that she bought a bale of clothes and after opening it, she found out that all the clothes are worn out and overused.

Okrika seller has been located Photo Credit: @jmiller

Nigerians began to request massively for her contact details and a kind hearted man subsequently located her at her house.

In the new video, the woman revealed how an "alhaji" scammed her, gave her rags and stopped picking her calls.

In a VIDEO shared on TikTok by @Jmiller, she further called out her account details for those willing to help her recover from her loss.

When Legit.ng reached out to her, the emotional woman in a phone conversation confirmed her account details.

She also prayed for God's blessings for those who have helped her and others who would still help her.

"Yes that is really my account number and phone number. Thank you very much. I appreciate all your help", she said.

"Nothing dey inside, Wetin I go do?" Okrika aeller weeps after getting scammed and given overused clothes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman who sells fairly used clothes (okrika) has lamented bitterly after getting duped.

In a heartbreaking video, the woman checked the clothes she bought only to find out that they have been overused.

While crying to eye witnesses at the scene, she revealed that she borrowed the money she used in purchasing the clothes. She further disclosed in tears that she has no husband and all her efforts are geared towards putting food on the table for her children and sending them to school.

