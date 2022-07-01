A Nigerian woman who sells fairly used clothes (okrika) has lamented bitterly after getting duped

In a heartbreaking video, the woman checked the clothes she bought only to find out that they have been overused

While crying to eye witnesses at the scene, she revealed that she borrowed the money she used in purchasing the clothes

A video of an elderly woman crying uncontrollably after getting scammed has gotten people emotional.

The elderly woman who sells fairly used clothes (okrika) for a living broke down in tears after opening her bale of clothes to see rags.

Contrary to her expectation, the clothes were all worn out and overused and she burst into tears immediately after she saw it.

Okrika seller gets scammed Photo Credit: @mediagist

Source: Instagram

A poor widow

In the video shared by @mediagist, she revealed that she had borrowed money from her brother which she used in purchasing the clothes.

She further disclosed in tears that she has no husband and all her efforts are geared towards putting food on the table for her children and sending them to school.

People react to the video

@terry__west said:

"Where this one happen, can she come to my warehouse and take one free bale of that same bale she intend buying."

@oluchi2901 wrote:

"I know how this feels my mom was a victim this hurt really bad. God please help me to help others ."

@hajarababa2 commented:

"May the wrath of God befall on the wicked ppl .May God console n bless u mummy ."

@princeadoga reacted:

"And the perpetrators think they will ever escape d wrath of God? Generational course don start for them. sorry mommy help will come ur way."

@marthaakunnedim added:

"Even d one will sell here, if u are opening it and see dat its not good u will re pack it and send it back asap."

