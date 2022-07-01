During the week, three dance moves by some social media users caught the attention of the general public

One was that of a Nigerian man who danced with his Oyinbo wife and caused a stir on TikTok where it was shared

The second was a young man who went into a market to dance thereby distracting the attention of traders who watched

Also, there was a lady who had long braids who also danced inside a market in Ikorodu, Lagos state to the admiration of many

Dancing has been elevated into a hubby by Nigerians on social media. Not only Nigerians, many people now take to social media to share their dance videos.

As soon they are shared on any of the social media platforms, they are besieged by dance lovers who don't seem to ever get enough.

The dancers were outstanding within the week. Photo credit: @energydiva_, @onlylitboy, and @h.kstory.

In the passing week, there have been a plethora of dance videos shared online, but three of them stand out. Legit.ng highlights the three most beautiful dance moves for the week.

The lady who danced in a market

A talented young lady took to a market in Ikorodu, Lagos where she showed off cool dance moves much to the admiration of traders.

Many of the traders were left in shock as the lady stepped in to dance. Some however joined her to have fun.

At a point, she was grabbed by a young man who wanted to dance with her but she broke off and ran away.

The young man who danced inside a market

Another young man took to an undisclosed market to show off his dancing skills.

The man came into the market as if he wanted to purchase an item from a trader, but he broke into a strong dance instead.

Those around were stunned as they quickly abandoned what they were doing and gathered to watch as the young man entertained them.

The Nigerian man and his Oyinbo wife

Another dancing pair that went viral within the week is the Nigerian man who danced with his Oyinbo wife.

The man and his wife danced to Egwu Abuja by Darlington Onye Ntisa.

Social media users tried to determine who was the winner of the dancing competition with some saying the wife roundly defeated the husband.

Conclusively, dancing is a beautiful art and it is clear that social media users have found an outlet to share their skills every now and then. They won't stop dancing soon.

