A viral video currently making the rounds on social media has shown a pretty lady who went to a market to dance

The lady was seen dancing with traders and children while a large crowd gathered to watch the excitement in the air

At a point, the lady was held close by a man in a manner that made the crowd shout; the lady had to run away

A Nigerian lady decided to enter a market to dance and have fun with traders and kids.

She took a music player which she placed in one part of the market and started dancing, distracting the attention of market people.

The lady took her happiness and excitement to the market. Photo credit: @energydiva_.

Source: Instagram

Excitement in the air

She was seen dancing in the midst of children at first. All of them danced with huge excitement and joy as they did fast legwork.

She was soon joined by an old man who seemed eager to dance but totally lacked the amount of energy dished by the young lady.

Another young man soon accosted the lady and held her close to himself in a manner that warranted the lady to extricate herself and run away.

The video has caused a lot of stir on Instagram where it was shared by @yabaleftonline.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@markangelcomedy commented:

"Unlimited talents."

@bcashy_100

"Why are you running."

@jossireno said:

"Na cruise that keep most of us alive in this country I swear. God bless everyone that tries as much as possible to put a smile on people's face."

@olayinkathannah reacted:

"What is that last guy doing. E dey tap current."

@teesbeautylane commented:

"The rest of us are overthinkers."

@hardey3760 said:

"The last man why he come do like that."

@shammugah commented:

"I enjoyed watching every bit of this video. Sometime all we need is happiness and a sprinkle of madness."

NYSC lady dances in the market

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady in an NYSC uniform broke into a dance inside the market.

The lady attracted the attention of traders some of whom joined her to dance Buga by Kizz Daniel.

The video would later go viral as many wanted to take a look at the huge distraction caused by the young lady.

Source: Legit.ng