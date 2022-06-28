A pretty Oyinbo lady has been seen doing very well on the dance floor as she competed with her Nigerian man

The video has captured the hearts of many dance lovers on TikTok as the lady danced impressively to Egwu Abuja

Many have declared that she won the dancing contest even as her man continues to protest in the comment section that he won

A nice dance video has shown the moment an Oyinbo lady took to the dance floor to compete with her Nigerian man.

The song they danced to was Egwu Abuja by Darlington Onye Ntisa and the lady seem to have learned how to dance to Nigerian traditional tunes.

People say the Oyinbo lady won. Photo credit: TikTok/@h.kstory.

Competing on the dance floor, shaking to Egwu Abuja by Darlington Onye Ntisa

The Oyinbo woman handled the song as if she has been listening to it since childhood.

It was the young man that kick-started the session with chest moves while his woman watched.

The pretty lady followed with equally impressive moves, trying to copy the man.

TikTok users who have seen the video contend that the woman won the hot contest. The video was shared by @h.kstory.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react

@Malia35 said:

"She's is the winner."

@user7155114930485 reacted:

"You have said nah. She really dance it better. I always trust her when it comes to naija matter with her."

@Rena commented:

"She did good but I will have to say you as an African dancer. The body moves for sure."

@MOSES'DELPHIN22 reacted:

"Your wife is the best."

@margiekastar remarked:

"Automatically she's the winner."

@OFFISSAINCHARGE said:

"Both of you guys are joint winners!"

@agogo238 reacted:

"My brother, you see am na. She won hands down, or up, even sideways."

@Elion cocluded:

"Bro the judgement is, you're a good teacher while she's a good follower."

