A video of a pretty female barber displaying her skills has got plenty of Nigerian men wanting to patronise her

Men rushed to take a look at the nice video shared on TikTok by the pretty lady who runs her barber's shop in Ajah

Other netizens took to the comment section to express deep satisfaction with the video with some saying they want to learn barbing

A Nigerian lady's barbing skills have attracted the attention of a number of netizens on TikTok.

The pretty and skilful young lady identified as Princess runs her shop in the Ajah area of Lagos.

Princess seen doing her job. Photo credit: TikTok/@princessevesho.

Source: UGC

In the 12 seconds video, Princess was seen giving a man a nice haircut in her shop.

The near-magic cut she gave to the man quickly attracted admiration from her followers on TikTok where she shared the video.

A particular user wanted to know if Princess provides home service while others simply said they wanted to learn the craft of barbing.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@Coco said:

"I wanna learn can u get to teach me."

@Lorenzo said:

"You do home service?"

@Oluwamayomiwa said:

"I love you baby. We are doing the same work."

@VivianEmmanuel517 said:

"So much joy for you babe. I love your work. I want to learn."

@ALEXANDRA said:

"I'm impressed. Love you girl."

@anchisky3 said:

"Keep up the good work babe."

@GodwinRéputation said:

"Where is ur place."

@prontomega said:

"I love ur work. Very clean. Want to be a barber too."

@OvieDollars said:

"Where is your store located or your office how much are you charging."

@RajanDachollom said:

I need cuts from you. Keep doing your thing. Who says Nigerian youths are lazy?"

@GodwinAnabudeLuke said:

"Where are u located? I need you to give some good cut."

@ChuksHenry said:

"Watching this now I got to cut my hair."

Source: Legit.ng