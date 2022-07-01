A young lady identified as Tenitade, has taken to social media to share her experience with a tailor

The 23-year-old banker posted a photo of a dress she had wanted to buy online and then a photo of what she got from her tailor

The photos have gone viral on social media with people sharing their thoughts about the white dress

A Twitter user has left netizens amused after she shared her not-so-good experience with a tailor whose replication of a dress left her disappointed.

Internet users share thoughts. Credit: @Tenitade

Source: Instagram

Identified as Tenitade, the 23-year-old banker had seen a white dress online going for N6,999.

However, a colleague convinced her that she could make the dress and she agreed - even though it cost her more.

However, when she tried on the dress, it was not exactly what she wanted.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Not only was the collar designed in a bigger size, but the placement of the buttons alongside the fitting was also earned her nicknames from her family including ' nurse', 'doctor' and 'road safety'.

Sharing the post, she captioned:

"I wanted to buy this from 21Attire. A colleague said she could make it for me and even though it was a little more expensive, I decided to try her out. I wore it last night and my mummy called me nurse, one of my sisters called me doctor, the last one said Road safety. Tears."

Social media users react to the photos

@realest_tomi:

"Sorry Have you tried sitting and crossing your legs though?"

@Iam_obalola:

"Na injection and tray remain."

@sodiqmoyosore:

"Add more burst and more laps ,then you will sit close to the window of a storey building,then we can compare "

@henrys_handle:

"You be midwife?"

@iamspotlex:

"But it's fine na, she even added extra button and you can't even appreciate your tailor."

@Sirjosky:

"I feel if this dress is ironed well, you’d like it. I don’t see anything bad in it tho, it’s beautiful. Iron it well, then sit the same way the lady in the other picture sat, you’d see..."

@amdalatShukuran:

"Oh, the Tailor did you bad. Initially, we thought you're a chef. Don't go back there plssss."

@exoticmadam:

"Looks like anatomy students’ uniform in unizik."

@real_asiya:

"Fix a red & blue pen on it and you’re set for nursing school "

@AramideBillion:

"I hate when Tailors don’t pay attention to details. The fabric in the original is stretchy See the collar, bottons Nurse Funke, abeg stand one side make we see the beauty"

"Next time, edit it": Mixed reactions trail lady's dress recreation attempt

Social media users have shared thoughts about another style recreation which has since gone viral on social media and it isn't all compliments.

Designer, Dems, designed a look for her client's birthday shoot. The design was heavily inspired by celebrity designer, Veekee James' outfit which went viral online.

While Veekee's dress had a more defined waistline around the corset bodice, the recreation didn't and was designed in a different shade of pink.

Source: Legit.ng