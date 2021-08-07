The video of a beautiful Nigerian bride and her husband-to-be has got people asking questions on social media

The young woman was spotted beautifully dressed as she stood in the midst of her guests while they cheered her on

While many wondered why the bride kept a straight face, some Nigerian stated that her action was backed by tradition

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

One of the highlights of a wedding is the happy expression of a bride. Some social media users were, however, dumbfounded when they spotted the video of an unhappy bride on her big day.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important

Nigerian bride frowns on her big day. Photos: @yabaleftonline

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Nigerian bride fails to smile on her wedding day

The video showed the bride donned in blue and red attire as she stood still before her guest. Her man was seen happily spraying her some money but she did not smile.

The happy groom even tried to whisper something funny into the ears of his woman but she did not budge. The man, however, did not stop as he kept smiling and spraying his woman.

Check out the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Reactions

premzy_:

"In Ijaw tradition the bride doesn’t smile for a while till the husband makes her. He sprays her continuously and can be supported by his people, her smile is the acceptance."

oiza_collection:

"It’s an ijaw culture... the bride is not allowed to smile while the groom is spraying her... the more she frowns, the more the groom sprays money."

debby_debz:

"It's Ijaw traditiona for the wife to frown till the husband makes her smile or laugh."

oluchi_luchess:

"This is ijaw tradition, she'll frown till her husband tickle her. this tradition is not for laughing jackers like me."

Bride knee-walks on her big day

Legit.ng earlier reported that a bride spotted in a red gown made her way across the stage with a cake in hand. She wore a smile while doing it.

The act is said to be a cultural necessity for Tanzanians.

Social media users expressed reservations about the occurrence with some sighting cultural experiences that relate to it.

Source: Legit