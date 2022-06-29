Some kind workers at a company recently planned a surprise baby shower for their pregnant colleague

The expectant mother who is almost due for delivery, was already set to embark on her maternity leave before getting surprised

In a heartwarming video, the workers were seen dancing in front of the pregnant woman as she smiled excitedly

A video of a beautiful expectant mother getting surprised by her colleagues at work has melted hearts online.

It was gathered that the pregnant woman got surprised while planning to embark on her maternity leave from work.

In the video shared on LinkedIn, the workers were seen dancing and whining their waists for her as she sat down to watch.

Workers surprise pregnant colleague Photo Credit: Victor Adeyemo

Source: UGC

A co-worker, Victor Adeyemo, who shared the video via LinkedIn revealed that they made the day all about her so she would understand how valued she is.

"Her maternity leave commences next week... So, what did we do? We threw her a #surprise baby shower party and made today's #TGIF all about her.

You know why? Because our people are our most prized asset and we are always thinking, always planning and always working at creative and innovative ways to make them comfortable and happy.

A happy employee is a productive employee isn't it? And that's why beyond the business, our people are our top priority."

LinkedIn users react to the adorable video

Abiona Basirat said:

"A very thoughtful ac. Indeed a happy employee is a productive one."

Abidemi Esther reacted:

"wow! This is great. Victor Adeyemo. It's so thoughtful of the management to have planned this event. I commend your efforts."

Taiwo Adeniyi stated:

"So thoughtful "

Adekunle commented:

"This is really commendable."

