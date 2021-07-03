A Nigerian man has inspired social media users with his career success after years of downturn in his academics

The man recounted that he spent 12 whole years in a Nigerian institution but ended up with a 3rd class degree

Things however took a different turn as he is currently in the United Kingdom after landing a job with a top firm there

A man's story has gone to show that no matter one's predicament, there is surely a light at the end of the tunnel.

This is as a Nigerian man shared how he went from a 3rd class holder to making it.

He finished after 12 years of schooling in Nigeria with a 3rd class Photo Credit: Ogbeni La

Identified as Ogbeni La on Facebook, the man said it had cost him 12 years in Nigeria to bag a 3rd class degree.

But despite that poor academic showing, he is now working with a top firm in the United Kingdom.

He wrote:

"Went from spending 12 years to earn a third class degree in Nigeria to securing a job with one of the top organisations in the UK.

"How did I do it?

Aspire to Maguire.

"If I can do it you can do it.

"Ogbeni La."

Nigerians reacted to his story

Congratulatory messages flooded his comment section with some also coming up with different views to his account.

Amb Ogunolu Samisideen commented:

"Hmmmm bro don't talk this way to someone who is first class in Nigeria and yet he is driving okada in Nigeria Eve in UK not everybody is destiny to travel down there,yours is Destiny and lucky because those that are better than you are many but God loves you more that is why He appointed you out from disappointment,give thanks to your head and your God.Congrats."

Akinyemi Fisayo Opeyemi said:

"You see this God ehn, He's got times and seasons in his hands.

"Congratulations, brother."

Adeyinka Martins Adebayo reacted:

"Congratulations boss, Certificates doesn't make us, it is our believe and think we are think we are that makes us."

Nwemeh Ebenezer George remarked:

"There is something I tell people all the time, that people with unusual life history and journey have something very uncommon in them! Congratulation bro."

Man goes from finishing with 2.2 in Nigeria and being rejected by UK to becoming the best

Meanwhile, legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man who had finished from a university in the country with 2.2 emerged the best student in an European school after more than 16 rejections.

Obi's result served as a bottleneck as all foreign applications he made to further his studies were turned down including the ones made to US, UK and Canada universities.

An undeterred Obi said he applied to study in another European university, in Cyprus precisely and succeeded. He not only finished with a higher honour result but went on to become the best student of the year and also bagged a placement for PhD studies.

Four years on, Obi became an associate professor and had his software, BuildTech, approved by a UK body and consequently got a special visa to establish a lab in London.

