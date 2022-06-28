"I Want to Marry You": Nigerian Lady Lifts Firewood On Her Head, Makes Fufu From Scratch, Men Praise Her
- A young Nigerian lady has received praises from many people online after sharing a video of herself making 'fufu'
- The hardworking lady first showed herself carrying firewood on her head before preparing and packaging the 'fufu' in nylon bags
- In a video that has gathered thousands of reactions on social media, the lady stood beside a fireplace and got to work
A video of a hardworking Nigerian lady making 'fufu' from scratch with firewood has stirred massive reactions online.
Fufu is a dough-like food made from boiled and ground plantain or cassava and used as a staple food in parts of West and central Africa.
In Nigeria, 'fufu' is usually made by boiling plantain, cassava, or rice, and then pounding it with a large wooden mortar and pestle.
A short video shared by @yabaleftonline on Instagram showed the young lady lifting firewood on her head, before proceeding to the kitchen to make the fufu.
At the end of the video, she was seen packaging it in small nylon bags.
She is a wife material
Nigerians have applauded the lady on social media as they claim that she would definitely make a good wife material.
Jacob Hariett said:
"Na this kind woman I wan marry. Woman wey no dey fear firewood."
Jerry Onasi reacted:
"Wow. She is indeed a hardworking lady. Not all the slaymamms tht u would only see showing body in tiktok."
Cyril Azubuike commented:
"Wife material 1million yards. Make I hammer this money fast. I go come pay your bride price."
Buchi Donald stated:
"Awww this is beautiful to see. Thank you for not caring about what people might say. Be yourself."
