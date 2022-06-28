A young Nigerian lady has got many people talking after she visited a museum and took some chocolate

Many people who did not know that she visited Pelit Chocolate Museum wondered where she was with so much chocolate around

Among those who reacted to her TikTok video were people who said that they would overfeed on chocolate if they were at the museum

A young Nigerian lady who visited the Pelit Chocolate Museum in Turkey has made a video to show one of her enjoyable moments.

In the TikTok clip, the lady walked toward a wall that has chocolate cascading down on it like water and scooped some into her mouth.

The lady did a thumbs up after she tasted the chocolate. Photo source: TIkTok/@crantz00

Chocolate falling like rain

The expression on her face after tasting the chocolate shows she really enjoyed it. Many people said that they would most probably go with a bucket.

Perhaps to maintain hygiene for others who may want to take from the same chocolate fall, the lady did not dip in the spoon a second time.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 2,000 comments with more than 1 million views.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Sarafina said:

"Dem better no carry me go dere because if dat chocolate no finish I go nowhere."

Becca Omotowunmi said:

"Omooo, my love for chocolate fit make me enter am o."

Shine788backup asked:

"Dem go allow person carry bucket?"

Ricky_gold said:

"Abeg I go fit pack come stay dere."

Akosua Tabuah said:

"If dem carry me go der I sure say dem go carry me go jail, cos I will finish everything, my addiction to Chocolate."

Nikky Aloy..dream chaser said:

"I need to go to this place..I have two big drums at home."

