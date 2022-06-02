Precious Sibalo, a former waitress from Zimbabwe has shared how she went on to become a commercial pilot

Having come to South Africa to make her dream come true, Precious worked as a waitress to earn money

The inspiring woman’s story left many overflowing with pride as her positive mindset is an inspiration to many

A hard-working woman named Precious Sibalo has gone from being a waitress to becoming a commercial pilot.

Nothing in life comes easy. Those who understand this manage to turn their dream into reality through hard work.

LinkedIn page Women Power Africa shared the inspiring story of Precious Sibalo who went from being a waitress to a commercial pilot. Precious believed in herself and that is how she achieved greatness.

Precious Sibalo, inspirational Commercial Pilot and former Cabin Crew at Qatar Airways from Plumtree, Zimbabwe. Image: LinkedIn / Women Power Africa

Narrating her story, Precious said:

“In South Africa while I was working as a waitress, I worked with excellence. When I was there, customers would see potential in me because I was very optimistic, very jovial person because I believe in the power of the mind."

Precious Sibalo holds an Airline Transport Pilot License (ATPL) world's highest level of Aircraft Pilot License from 43 Air School, South Africa.

She is currently flying to build hours in South Africa, in an effort to achieve her next goal - flying big planes at Qatar Airways.

People shower precious with praise:

@anita Grace Odeh said:

“Congratulations dear. I celebrate your determination, tenacity and positive mindset. You are a top notch, I rejoice with you.”

@Dominic Lekupie said:

“Congratulations pretty Precious ”

Samuel K Sithole said:

“Congratulations Precious. Inspiring.”

Bekithemba Mlauzi said:

“Hearty congratulations Precious!”

