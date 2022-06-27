A pretty lady with a sharp intellect has shared an interesting video in which she was using Yoruba language to teach Data Science

In the video, the lady identified as Wuruola Oyewusi used her mother tongue to pieces the chosen topic into interesting bits understandable by her followers

The nice video has excited Nigerians on social media as many of them are commending her for her effort at using her language to propagate knowledge

An interesting video has shown a smart Nigerian lady who uses Yoruba Language to teach complicated computer concepts.

For a clear understanding of her audience, the lady identified as Wuruola Oyewusi uses her mother tongue to break the computer and scientific terms in very interesting ways.

Wuruola has been praised for her efforts. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Wuruola Oyewusi and YouTube/Wuruola Oyewusi.

Source: UGC

Nigerians online excited

In one of the videos she shared on YouTube and LinkedIn, she was seen explaining the concept of data science to her audience.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

She explains in Yoruba, then the English version of what she is saying is shown on the screen for those who may not understand Yoruba to see.

Legit.ng checked Wuruola's YouTube channel and saw that she has been doing this for some time now as there are other videos teaching similar computer science topics.

When she shared the video on LinkedIn, it was well-received by many Nigerians.

Watch the video below:

LinkedIn users react

Samuel Ifejika commented:

"Great, I was about requesting you turn this to a series of regular episodes."

Adekunle OPAWALE said:

"Why do I love this video. Actually, the best way to learn something is when it's In mothers tongue... I recall reading several chemical engineering subjects to myself in Yoruba. Bigups Wuraola Oyewusi... Best course I have attended in data science so far. Cant stop smiling listening to you. I really like the reflection of your understanding... U obviously can teach this course to an uneducated grandma in the village."

Olamide Adu reacted:

"I totally agree with you, the interesting thing about this is that we learn faster and better with our native language than with a foreign language. Even while English is our official language, the UK still demands a standardized test for admission from students of Nigerian schools."

Nigerian lady addresses robot in Yoruba language

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady spoke Yoruba language to a robot that served her food in a restaurant.

It appeared the lady was seeing a robot serving food in a restaurant for the first time and she got excited the moment it appeared.

The video of her hilarious reaction later went viral and elicited funny comments on social media.

Source: Legit.ng