An old white grandmother who fell in love with a Nigerian man in 1965 after arriving the country has got people talking

A video of her singing in Yoruba language as she played the piano was shared online by her granddaughter, Heather Moradeyo

Many social media users had questions as some wanted to know about her experience as a German living in Nigeria

A young lady known as Heather Moradeyo on TikTok has in a video shown her white grandmother who came to Nigeria decades ago.

Moradeyo said that after the woman arrived at the University of Ibadan in 1965, she fell in love with her grandfather and never left.

The woman played the piano easily as she sang Yoruba hymn. Photo source: TikTok/@heatherdeyoooo

Source: UGC

In the TikTok clip, the woman sat behind a piano as she played to a Yoruba hymn. Many people were amazed that her spoken Yoruba is smooth.

As the woman punched the piano keys and sang, her granddaughter who had a copy of the hymn she was performing laughed.

Watch the video below:

Netizens are impressed with the white lady

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 300 comments with more than 29,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

K said:

"Her Yoruba is perfect."

Nena Ekunwe asked:

"She’s cute. Where is she from?"

Ayobami said:

"Too sweet. Certain hymns hit different in Yoruba. Bet she has stories to daysss."

Renny Vonne said:

"There are a couple of other German women who fell in love in Ibadan and never left too!"

Zen said:

"Could you do a TikTok with her? Her experience as an European in Nigeria must be unique."

Bundayy Olayinka said:

"Went to UI and I didn't even meet anything. Happy for her."

Source: Legit.ng