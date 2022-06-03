A beautiful Nigerian lady who uses crutches to walk has stirred reactions with her dance video

In the video, the young lady danced so well in the middle of the road without caring who was watching

Social media users have penned down words of encouragement and praises to her after watching the video

A video of a beautiful Nigerian lady showing off her dance moves has gone viral on social media.

In the heartwarming video which she shared via her tiktok handle @omentee, the young lady who has a problem with one of her legs was seen dancing heartily with her crutches.

At a point, she made a very sharp spin using her crutches and continued shaking her body to the beat.

While sharing the video, she thanked her friends for supporting her and for penning down words of encouragement to her.

According to her, she has been thinking about how she would trend on tiktok not knowing that she already has a family on the app.

In her words:

"Wanna thank you all for words of encouragement and like. I don dey think how I wan take run my life for this tiktok. Thank God I don get una as family."

Nigerians praise the dancer

Her beautiful dance video has stirred massive reactions from social media users who lauded her for being positive despite her condition.

Samuel Ekuma wrote:

"Awww she dey dance o. God bless you my sister. Keep being happy always."

"Wurami wrote:

"Omo she carry front and back."

Karima Ola added:

"Allow your leg heal first dear. You will have plenty of time to dance after your leg heals."

Danny White remarked:

"Happiness is free. Keep being yourself and continue doing you."

